RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a tractor-trailer on US Route 7. Vermont State Troopers said the woman was driving her 2014 Ford Focus along East Pittsford Road, when she tried to turn onto US Route 7 and collided with a 2023 Kenworth W990.

The Rutland woman’s car was totaled in the crash, which happened at about 4:52 p.m. The tractor-trailer had minor damage to its front bumper.

A Wallingford, Vermont man, who police said was driving the tractor-trailer, was uninjured in the crash. The Rutland woman was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.