WALTHAM, Vt. (NEWS10) – Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded Saturday evening around 7:48 p.m. to a report of a two-car crash at the intersection of Vermont Route 17 and Green Street in Waltham. Officers at the scene identified the operator of each vehicle as Michael Farrar, 43, of Chester, Vermont, and a 25-year-old woman from Rutland.

Investigations revealed that the Rutland woman allegedly drove through a stop sign and hit Farrar on the driver’s side. Both cars were totaled in the accident.

The Rutland woman sustained minor injuries in the crash and was sent to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment. She has not been charged with any crimes at this point. Vermont State Police Officers were assisted at the scene by the Vergennes Fire Department and Bristol Rescue Squad.