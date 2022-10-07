RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, Vermont was arrested Wednesday night for interfering with commerce by robbery. Lobdell was charged on Thursday by Criminal Complaint and is scheduled to appear on Friday before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle.

According to court records, Lobdell is accused of robbing the Jolley Mart store located at 128 Grove Street on September 25. Lobdell is alleged to have waved a large steak knife at the clerk and demanded cash from the register. Investigators were able to use surveillance video from the area of the robbery to identify Lobdell as the alleged robber.

Lobdell faces a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars if convicted on the robbery charge. A criminal complaint contains allegations only, and Lobdell is currently considered innocent until proven guilty.

United States Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the investigatory efforts of the Rutland City Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

The prosecutor in this case is Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Ophardt. Lobdell is being represented by Mark Oettinger, Esq.