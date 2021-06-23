Rutland to celebrate easing of COVID with a parade

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont city of Rutland is planning a “Parade of Heroes” and a number of other activities to mark the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In their first in-person meeting since March 2020, the Board of Alderman on Monday approved the parade for Aug. 28. The board also approved two events in September, and a whoopie-pie festival in October.

“Back, probably before the holidays, we were all starved to be out with other people,” said Lyle Jepson, executive director of Community and Economic Development for the Rutland Region. “We were fortunate enough to be able to stay home. A lot of people were not fortunate enough to be able to stay home.”