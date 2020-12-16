Rutland Regional Medical Center receives first supply of COVID-19 vaccines

RUTLAND, Vt. (WFFF) — Administrators described Tuesday’s happenings at Rutland Regional Medical Center as exciting, despite only a handful of employees getting the shot.

“We have a limited supply of five to 10 people that are being vaccinated today, and primarily it is all folks from the emergency department, we do have two providers and three nurses that are being vaccinated today, so all front-line staff,” said Jonathan Reynolds, Vice President of Clinical Services at the hospital.

Nurses Laura Cohen and John Wood were the first to get this historic vaccine in Rutland.

“This week on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, we will be vaccinating roughly 280 folks, employees with the vaccine,” said Reynolds. He said that it will most likely take five or six weeks for staffers to get their first dose. “Of course it’s a new vaccine, overwhelmingly it’s proven to be very safe and in a way this feels like the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” he said.

Although the hospital is strongly encouraging employees to get it, it is not mandatory.

“Overall the acceptance rate seen by our employees willing to sign up for the vaccine has been extremely strong so we think that it’s a very promising look towards the future that the majority of our employees will receive a vaccine in similar numbers to those that already received the flu vaccine,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also said this vaccination gives him hope. “Receiving the vaccine is going to be a crucial piece towards the country and the state especially to end the pandemic,” he said.