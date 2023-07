WELLS, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Rutland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in a burglary at Amy’s Trading Post in the Town of Wells. The burglary occurred around 12:30 a.m. on July 9.

Police are asking for residents who live in the area of Route 30 in Wells or West Pawlet and have video footage of Route 30 or surrounding roads around that time to contact Deputy First Class Gregory Ricketts of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department at (802) 775-8002.