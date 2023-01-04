PITTSFIELD, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington and Pittsfield town line. The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, 75, of West Rutland, Vermont, is in critical condition.

Police say their investigation showed Cobb was driving northbound on Vermont Route 100 and lost control of her car because of the icy road conditions. Police say the car went off the roadway and overturned onto its roof. Cobb was entrapped in the car and had to be extricated by first responders. Police say Cobb did not have a seatbelt on.

Cobb was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition. Killington Auto responded to remove the car from the scene. Troopers along with the Killington Fire Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and White River Valley Ambulance responded to the scene. Vermont DMV Officers and Vermont AOT were also present.