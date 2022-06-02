RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Thursday morning, around 3:30 a.m., Officer Rajda with the Rutland City Police Department was on patrol in the northwest area of the City. He saw Raven Blanchard in the area, who he knew had multiple arrest warrants.

Several stolen credit cards, identification cards, and other property was allegedly found on Blanchard. Many of these items were reported stolen from cars throughout the Rutland County area in the weeks before Blanchard’s arrest.

Charged:

Arrest warrants

Resisting arrest

Possession of stolen property (Multiple counts)

Blanchard was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center after his arrest, for lack of bail. He is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court’s Rutland Criminal Division on June 2.

There are still many items recovered by police that were never reported stolen. If you had anything stolen from you recently, contact your local police agency and report the theft. If you live in Rutland, you can contact the Rutland City Police Department at (802) 773-1816.