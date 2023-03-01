RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Rutland City Police Department (RCPD) is confirming one of their police cruisers was struck by a car while at the scene of another crash on Woodstock Avenue on Tuesday night. Police say no injuries resulted from the crash, and the police cruiser had emergency equipment activated and in use.

The RCPD is also dispelling false rumors on private Facebook groups and online regarding one of their police cruisers being stolen. Police say no RCPD or other police department cars have been stolen, and posts claiming they have are false. Police warn residents to use caution in private groups online, as there is no accountability for sharing wrong information.