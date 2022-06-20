RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Rutland man, who admitted that he was part of at least four armed robberies across Rutland and Addison Counties in the summer of 2021, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to three years and two months behind bars on Friday. Joey Miles Sherwood, 31, had pleaded guilty to a knifepoint robbery charge at the Cumberland Farms on North Main Street in Wallingford on August 1, 2021. He also admitted to two other knifepoint holdups and one attempted robbery.

Judge Christina Reiss said Sherwood would be on supervised release for three years once he is discharged from prison. His release date will not be known until some state charges in Vermont and New Hampshire are resolved, but the judge said he would get credit for time served since his arrest in August 2021.

Reiss also ordered Sherwood to pay $746 in restitution, including $156 for the Cumberland Farms store. The judgment also includes $450 for a holdup at the Union Street Market in Brandon on August 21, and $140 for a robbery at the Maplefields Mobil in Pittsford on August 1, 2021. Sherwood said he also tried to rob the Shoreham Service Station on the same day as the Union Street Market holdup, but the clerk refused to give him any cash and instead threatened to call 911.

United States Attorney Nikolas Kerest commended the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Vermont State Police, and the coordination and assistance provided by the Brandon Police Department, the Middlebury Police Department, the Rutland City Police Department, and the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department. U.S. Attorney Kerest stated, “This case exemplifies the type of important investigative and collaborative work that Vermont’s federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies do every day. Their collaborative efforts allow our office to prosecute individuals such as Joey Sherwood, whose actions sow unacceptable levels of fear and disorder in Vermont communities.”