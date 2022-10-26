SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. Troopers are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said emergency medical care was unsuccessful and Griswold was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m. According to police, early investigation shows no indications that the death was suspicious.

Griswold has been incarcerated since 1998 on a sentence of 40 years to life for aggravated sexual assault, police said. At the earliest, he could have been released in December 2025.

An autopsy will be performed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine cause of death. Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations will continue their investigation.