NORTH CLARENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Friday, around 7:42 p.m., the Vermont State Police were called out to a single-vehicle crash on Cold River Road near Windy Lane in North Clarendon. The driver has been identified as Robert Harrington, 62, of Rutland Town.

Through investigation, it was determined that Harrington was driving northbound on Cold River Road when he tried to pass a car on a curve. There was another car approaching in the southbound lane, so Harrington swerved to avoid hitting them, police said. This made him lose control, and crash into a tree.

There was no one else in the car at the time of the crash, according to police. Harrington was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he ultimately died from his injuries.