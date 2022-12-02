RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Rutland City Police Department has made an arrest connected to a string of delivery drivers and business robberies. Police say the first robbery case occurred at the Game Stop in the Rutland Shopping Plaza on November 17 around 3 p.m. Employees said a suspect had entered the store, assaulted staff, and stole property from the business.

Over the next few days, police responded to multiple calls where food delivery drivers reported they were being robbed or having food stolen from them while they were making deliveries. Police believed that the same suspect who had robbed Game Stop was responsible for the incidents.

On November 30, Rutland City Police arrested Dana Roones, 28, of Rutland, and charged him with robbery and assault charges. He was arraigned and is being held in custody without bail pending trial.