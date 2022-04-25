RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont State Police were called to a home in Rutland around 7:37 p.m. Sunday for an alleged family fight. When Troopers arrived, they discovered that 35-year-old Shane Duprey had threatened a family member with a deadly weapon, according to a police report.

Duprey was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault. He was taken to the Rutland Barracks of the Vermont State Police for processing and was later lodged at the Marble Hill Correctional Facility.

Duprey has been scheduled to answer his domestic assault charge on Monday in Vermont Superior Court. He is due to appear around 12:30 p.m.