RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Sunday afternoon, Vermont State Police responded to Mama T’s Country Kitchen for the report of a male threatening staff with a firearm. The suspect, Kenneth Dupuy, 31, was located shortly after on Nickwackett Street and arrested for two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say Dupuy was refused a cigar wrap purchase by a store clerk. He then proceded to threaten staff and a customer with a firearm. Dupuy was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and is being held without bail.