Rutland lawmakers push to keep Castleton name alive through school merger

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — As the Vermont State Colleges System hashes out plans to merge Castleton University with two other state schools, a handful of state senators from Rutland are taking steps to try and preserve the Castleton name through any changes.

As part of a larger proposed bill being debated within the Senate Education Committee, the VSCS would be denied state funding if the current name of a college or university isn’t included at the beginning of a new name post-merger.

Five years ago, a similar scenario lead to the end of both the Lyndon and Johnson State College namesakes when they merged to become Northern Vermont University.