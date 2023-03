PITTSFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — Are you a Rutland or Addison County resident with a male cat that needs to be neutered? The Rutland County Humane Society is hosting a Neuter-A-Thon on April 3, 10, and 24 at 765 Stevens Road in Pittsford.

No appointments are needed! Just bring your cat in a carrier/trap between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and $5 cash or exact change. The RCHS asks that your cat does not have breakfast on that day.