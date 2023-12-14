BERLIN, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Governor Phil Scott announced that two Community Development Block Grants are heading to Rutland County. A total of $4.5 million is being distributed across Vermont to support affordable housing and childcare and improve public spaces.

Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Peter Welch, and Representative Becca Balint said in a joint statement: “The Community Development Block Grant program helps create stronger and more resilient communities here in Vermont and around the country. This federal investment will jumpstart meaningful improvements in towns and cities across the state. CDBG funds provide the resources our communities need to make critical projects a reality. We look forward to seeing Vermonters benefit from this important work.”

$500,000 is heading to NeighborWorks of Western Vermont in West Rutland. The community development nonprofit will use the funds to continue providing affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services to eligible homeowners in Rutland, Addison, and Bennington Counties.

The Town of Pittsford is receiving $450,000 to support renovations to a former farmhouse. Renovations will include a childcare space for 26 children and a community meeting room. Funding will also be used for two affordable apartments.