RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — An officer from the Rutland City Police Department was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. The crash occurred on Woodstock Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Vermont State Police have launched an investigation into the crash. Woodstock Avenue has been closed from Deer Street to Temple Street.

The officer’s identity will be released as the investigation continues. No other information is available at this time. NEWS10 will provide updates as more information is made available.