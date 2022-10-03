RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Rutland City Police are searching for answers after they found evidence a shooting had taken place on Baxter Street Saturday morning. Police said it was a targeted event, and there is no threat to the community.

No victims were located at the crime scene, according to police. Officers had not named the shooter, as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Rutland City Police at (802) 773-1816. Several local and State law enforcement agencies helped with this investigation.