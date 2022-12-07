PITTSFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — State troopers said a medical event caused a Brandon man to drive into a utility pole off Route 7 in Pittsford Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m., just south of Wind Hill Road.

The driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Trax was identified by police as a 63-year-old Brandon man. He sustained what police called minor injuries in the crash.

Route 7 was closed for a short time, with detours around the scene. Troopers were assisted by Pittsford Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Green Mountain Power, and Boondock Motors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Steven Shutt at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, (802) 773-9101.