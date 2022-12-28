RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.

On December 26, around 5:26 p.m., Vermont State Troopers responded to a single-car crash on U.S. Route 7. Police say their investigation determined the driver, a Rensselaer resident, was driving south and attempted to navigate a slight left curve. The driver lost control of the car and went off the roadway, striking two utility poles. Both poles snapped and power lines obstructed the roadway.

A portion of U.S. Route 7 was shut down for several hours while Green Mountain Power replaced the poles. No injuries were reported by police from the accident. The driver was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for failing to maintain the lane.