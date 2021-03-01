Real estate firm proposes new apartment complex in Rutland Town

RUTLAND, Vt. (WFFF) — A real estate developer has told the Town of Rutland Planning Commission that it wants to build a new apartment complex. According to the Rutland Herald, the complex would be off of Middle Road behind the John Deere tractor dealership.

As proposed, the development would include five buildings, 260 units and about 400 parking spaces. Officials with the John Flatley Company of Braintree, Massachusetts plan to start applying for an Act 250 land use permit in the near future.

The company would buy 182 acres of land but would only develop 14 acres of the property. The remainder of the land could be used for walking trails.