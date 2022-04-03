POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) – On April 2, around 6:56 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police were sent to a house in Poultney after hearing of an assault. Investigations revealed that Shania Goyette, 22, of Poultney was allegedly trying to hurt an adult man, and in doing so assaulted a child.

Goyette was located at her home in Poultney and was arrested. She was taken to the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland for processing.

Charges:

Simple assault (Misdemeanor)

Cruelty to a child

Goyette was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court. Her court date has been set for April 25, at 10:00 a.m.