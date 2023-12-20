KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Poultney woman is facing a charge of grand larceny after allegedly stealing property from a residence in Killington. Jamie Daniels, 36, was issued a citation to appear in court on February 5, 2024.

According to the Killington Police, the victim reported clothing had been taken from her residence, including a $1,500 vintage Bogner ski jacket. The homeowner reported that the suspect, Daniels, had cleaned for her on September 19 and that she discovered a photo on Facebook of Daniels wearing the missing jacket on October 12.

Killington Police contacted Daniels who denied the theft. Daniels offered to bring the jacket in the picture to an interview. She ultimately failed to bring the jacket as agreed upon and refused to speak further with the police.