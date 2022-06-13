RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Rutland City Police Department was sent to the Econolodge near Highway 7 Sunday night after hearing that a woman was threatening and pointing a gun at a group of people. Police say the woman, later identified as Audrey Grandchamp, 31, of Rutland, fled the scene in her car before they arrived.

Police obtained multiple witness statements, along with video evidence to prove the incident had occurred. Officers later found the car believed to have been driven away from the crime scene, which was abandoned.

Grandchamp later turned herself in. The gun, which appeared to be a Glock 19, was turned over to officers and it was later determined to be a BB gun made to resemble a Glock 19.

Grandchamp was charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She is being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.