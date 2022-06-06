DANBY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland County man has been charged after being thrown from a dirt bike and into a telephone pole. Vermont State Police said Ryan Battease, 24, of Danby, walked away with non-life-threatening injuries.

On June 3 around 9:30, troopers were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Danby Hill Road in Danby. An investigation found that Battease was operating a unregistered dirt bike when he passed another vehicle on a corner, went off the road and was thrown from the dirt bike into a telephone pole. Police said the dirt bike also didn’t have a front headlight.

Battease is being charged with Negligent Operation. Police said DUI charges are pending on results of a blood test. He is also facing violations for the bike being unregistered, operating outside ATV boundaries, and not having a front headlight.

Vermont State Police was assisted by Danby Fire, Northshire Rescue and Carrara’s Towing. Battease is due back in court on August 15.