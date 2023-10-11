CASTLETON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police released a composite sketch of a person of interest in the shooting death of Honoree Fleming, 77, on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail in Castleton. The sketch is based on testimony from multiple witnesses.

Police said the person of interest is a white male believed to be in his 20s. He’s about 5’10” tall with short red hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack. Investigators said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Do not confront this person. Do not try to do anything on your own. Contact the police, mayor’s agency, 911, the tip line, and then pass that information on.”

Fleming was fatally shot on Thursday, Oct. 5. Police continue to ask anyone who saw something or has any information to come forward. Tips can be reportedly anonymously on the Vermont State Police website or by calling (802) 773-9101.