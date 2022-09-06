WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland on Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street at about 7:20 p.m.

According to police, a 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling west when it crossed the center line and went off the road. The car crashed into a stone wall, and the driver fled the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Trooper Gardner at (802) 773-9101.