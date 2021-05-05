Police need help finding suspect who stole ATM in Rutland County burglary

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are looking for help identifying suspects in a burglary that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday. They say they’re looking for leads to find an ATM stolen from a convenience store.

Close to 6 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers responded to Belmont General Store in Mt. Holly for a burglary complaint. They say they found evidence of forced entry via the glass front door, along with significant damage inside store. Plus, the ATM was missing.

Police say that video taken during the incident shows a dark, “newer model” Toyota Tacoma truck at the scene. The truck was reported stolen from Springfield Buick GMC that day.

Anyone with information about the burglary, the parties responsible for the crime, or the driver of the stolen truck should contact state police at (802) 773-9101.