Police need help finding driver in fatal Rutland crash

MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — At about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Mendon and left the scene, according to Vermont State Police. The pedestrian did not survive the collision.

Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. They said the victim—as yet unidentified until the next of kin is notified—was seriously injured and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation determined that an unknown vehicle was traveling west on US Route 4 by the Killington Pico Motor Inn near Old Turnpike Road when it hit the pedestrian, who was crossing the road. Police described the road conditions and weather as clear.

If you or someone you know has any information about the crash, contact Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy at (802) 773-9101.