RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Saturday night, the Rutland City Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Water St. and State St. The victim, Trevor Vandenburgh, 32, of Rutland City, was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified Brandon McRae, 36, of Rutland City, as a person of interest. On Sunday, McRae was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. McRae will answer to charges of 2nd Degree Mudre and Aggravated Assault.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rutland City Police Department at (802) 773-1820.