RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — No one was injured after a robbery Saturday night in Rutland Town, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. Troopers say a hooded man robbed the Rutland Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 351 U.S. Route 4 East, at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the man entered the store and demanded money from the register. After stealing the cash, he allegedly left the store on foot at about 8:21 p.m.

The suspect is described as white man, about 5’6″ tall, wearing a light grey hoodie, red, white, blue, and black colored sneakers, dark-colored pants, black mask, and a camo ball cap with a camo visor. Troopers released surveillance photos of the man on Sunday night.

Have you seen this man? If so, give the Vermont State Police a call. (Photo: Vermont State Police)

Have you seen this man? If so, give the Vermont State Police a call. (Photo: Vermont State Police)

Have you seen this man? If so, give the Vermont State Police a call. (Photo: Vermont State Police)

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information that may help detectives track down the man is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.