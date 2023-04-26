DANBY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are currently investigating the death of a resident from Danby. Police say Ransom Goodell IV, 47, was servicing a commercial lawnmower when it fell on him, causing him significant injuries.

Police say Goodell IV was working on a lawnmower around 1:30 p.m. when it fell on him. Life-saving efforts were performed by emergency services, but Goodell was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the death does not appear suspicious, and an investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. Police did not release any more information regarding the case.