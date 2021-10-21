Police investigating fatal 3-vehicle crash in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont State Police are investigating a deadly 3-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Killington Thursday morning.

Police say a pick-up truck and a car tried to pass a box truck when the two vehicles crashed into each other and lost control. Both passing vehicles then crashed into the box truck.

Police say the box truck lost control, left the road, and flipped into a 15-foot ditch. The driver of the box truck was partially tossed from the vehicle, and police said he was dead when they arrived on the scene. No other driver or passenger was injured.

Anyone with any information about the crash should contact police at (802) 773-9101.