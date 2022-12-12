A new program is waiving the civil service exam for candidates interested in becoming custody officers.

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an incarcerated individual from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. Jack Martin, 49, of Rutland City died at the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Sunday afternoon.

Police say Martin informed the Department of Corrections staff on Friday morning that he was having difficulty breathing, and was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Vermont State Police say they were notified of Martin’s death at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, and responded to Rutland Regional to investigate.

Police say their preliminary investigation does not indicate that the death is suspicious. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

This investigation is still ongoing.