MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place on US Route 4 at Craigs Lane in Mendon on Friday. Police have not released the name of the fatality at this time.

After an investigation, police say a Volkswagen Vanagon was driving eastbound on US Route 4 in the travel lane. The car left the lane and struck a guardrail, according to police.

The Volkswagen then crossed back into the travel lane where it collided with a second car in the passing lane. The Volkswagen then rolled onto its side, with both cars stopping in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101. This investigation is ongoing.