CLARENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 31-year-old Clarendon woman was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday. Authorities say they were told that a car had crashed into a yard at about 6:45 p.m.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Isabel Furneaux, of Clarendon, officers allegedly noticed she was drunk. Police say Furneaux refused to participate in standardized field sobriety tests roadside and was then arrested for driving under the influence (DUI)

Troopers also learned that Furneaux was violating court-ordered conditions of release and driving with a criminally suspended license for a previous DUI, according to police.

Furneaux was taken to the State Police barracks in Rutland for processing. She was released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, where she will answer the charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license, and violations of conditions of release.