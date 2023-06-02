RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland woman was charged five times over 25 hours. The Rutland City Police Department says JoAnne Davis, 44, violated multiple court-ordered conditions of release.

At 5:05 p.m. on May 30, Davis was located trespassing at a downtown business. Davis had previously trespassed at that location and was in violation of court-ordered conditions of release. She was arrested and released on a citation.

At 5:45 p.m., Davis was found trespassing at another downtown business. Once again, Davis violated court-ordered conditions of release. She was issued another citation.

At 3:33 a.m. on May 31, police arrested Davis following a disturbance at a Cherry St. residence. Davis violated court-ordered conditions of release and was lodged on $200 bail. She was released at arraignment.

Police returned to the same residence at 6:19 p.m. for another disturbance. Davis was found violating court-ordered conditions of release and was arrested. She was released with another citation.

Lastly, Davis was charged with theft-related charges for an incident that happened in the overnight hours of May 30-31. Davis was arraigned on the charges and a $200 bail was imposed. Davis was instructed to turn herself in but failed to appear.