CLARENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Things didn’t exactly go to plan when William C. Giesey of Philadelphia tried to land his plane at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport. According to police, as he neared the runway, Giesey was unable to lower the plane’s landing gear, forcing him to land on its belly.

The crash took place on May 7 around 1:06 p.m. The runway was closed for a while after the incident until the aircraft could be removed. Giesey escaped with no injuries.

The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by members of the Clarendon Fire Department, Rutland City Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Rutland County Sheriff’s Office, and airport staff.