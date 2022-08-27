RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A woman has died after reportedly being hit by a car in Rutland Town. Vermont State Police said Chelsea Sikora, 42, of Rutland, died shortly after the crash.

On August 26 around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the crash on State Route 7. Troopers then found a woman in the road being treated by Regional Ambulance Service. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

After an investigation, police found that Sikora was crossing the road when she was struck by a car in the southbound lane. Troopers said the driver, Brett Senif, 48, of Rutland City, showed signs of impairment.

Senif was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for driving under the influence. Police were assisted on scene by Regional Ambulance, Rutland Town Fire Department, and Rutland Town Constable.

The crash is still under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101.