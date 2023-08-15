RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The 177th Vermont State Fair opens on August 15 and runs through August 19. The fair opens at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Admission

Tuesday is also $5 Day, so general admission is $5. On Wednesday, it’s Children’s Day with a bike giveaway, and those 12 years and under are free. Thursday is Veterans Appreciation Day and Senior Day, so all veterans and seniors get free admission.

Children 5 years and under, as well as military members in uniform, are free every day. On Wednesday and Thursday, general admission is $10. On Friday and Saturday, it’s $12.

Entertainment

Touch A Truck

4-H Exhibits

Butterfly Enclosure

VT History Sign Display

Danne Moore Antique Motors

Weaving & Spinning Demonstrations

Farm Museum

Totally Twisted Balloons

Antique Tractor Display

Pony Rides

Rosaire’s Royal Racers

Ultimate Air Dogs

Chainsaw Carvers

Pond Hill Pro Rodeo

DNA Motorsports Demolition Derby

Music

Jake Owen, August 19 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.

Gabby Barrett, August 17 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.

8084, August 18 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.

Food, drink, and craft vendors will also be lining up the streets of the fair. To view the full daily event schedule, you can visit the Vermont State Fair website.

The fairgrounds are at 175 South Main Street in Rutland. The Vermont State Fair is open Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.