RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The 177th Vermont State Fair opens on August 15 and runs through August 19. The fair opens at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Admission
Tuesday is also $5 Day, so general admission is $5. On Wednesday, it’s Children’s Day with a bike giveaway, and those 12 years and under are free. Thursday is Veterans Appreciation Day and Senior Day, so all veterans and seniors get free admission.
Children 5 years and under, as well as military members in uniform, are free every day. On Wednesday and Thursday, general admission is $10. On Friday and Saturday, it’s $12.
Entertainment
- Touch A Truck
- 4-H Exhibits
- Butterfly Enclosure
- VT History Sign Display
- Danne Moore Antique Motors
- Weaving & Spinning Demonstrations
- Farm Museum
- Totally Twisted Balloons
- Antique Tractor Display
- Pony Rides
- Rosaire’s Royal Racers
- Ultimate Air Dogs
- Chainsaw Carvers
- Pond Hill Pro Rodeo
- DNA Motorsports Demolition Derby
Music
- Jake Owen, August 19 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.
- Gabby Barrett, August 17 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.
- 8084, August 18 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.
Food, drink, and craft vendors will also be lining up the streets of the fair. To view the full daily event schedule, you can visit the Vermont State Fair website.
The fairgrounds are at 175 South Main Street in Rutland. The Vermont State Fair is open Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.