WALLINGFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — One person was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in Wallingford, Vermont, on US Route 7. According to Vermont State Police, a Florida woman suffered serious bodily injury.

On Wednesday, Vermont State Police responded to a crash on State Route 7 near Hartsboro in Wallingford. Through an investigation, police determined the driver of a Chevrolet Colorado crossed the center line, entered the southbound lane, and crashed into another car.

The driver of the Chevrolet was hospitalized, while the other driver suffered minor injuries. The Chevrolet driver was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center.