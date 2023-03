MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A fire that broke out at a residence in Mendon has claimed the life of one individual. Police say Helvi Abatiell Furlan, 52, was injured during the fire and passed away at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Police say a 17-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were at the house but survived without injury. The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit says the fire appeared accidental. The specific cause is undetermined.