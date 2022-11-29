KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, Vermont State Troopers were sent to 1842 Killington Road, in the Town of Killington, after hearing that a car had driven over an embankment in the parking lot. The driver of the car was identified by police as Francis Vanschaick, 22, of Clayton, North Carolina.

While officers spoke with Vanschaick, he allegedly showed several signs of being drunk. He was screened for driving under the influence at the scene and ended up being arrested for the crime, according to police reports.

Vanschaick was taken to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. He is due in Rutland Superior Court—Criminal Division on December 12 at 10 a.m.