Rutland residents will soon be able to enjoy a new mural on City Hall. (Photo: Chaffee Art Center)

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Rutland residents will soon be able to enjoy a new mural on City Hall. Project sponsors say the theme promotes reading and books as a gateway to imagination and adventure—especially in our technologically-saturated world.

The project is a collaboration between the Chaffee Art Center and mural artist Lopi LaRoe, who goes by the name LMNOPI. A spokesperson for the art center said the mural aims to bring inspiration to the Rutland community by adding more powerful public art. “Thanks to community support, we raised a third of the total project cost which, along with the Better Places Grant’s 2:1 match, brought this inspiring and vibrant mural to the community,” said Sherri Birkheimer Rooker, Executive Director of the Chaffee Art Center.

“I’m honored and grateful to have my art grace Rutland’s City Hall,” said Lopi LaRoe. “The subject of the portrait is a 9-year-old girl who lives in West Rutland with her family. I wanted to celebrate the optimism of youth along with the fantastic world of books and geometry.”

The campaign was sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by the Chaffee Art Center. LaRoe’s finished mural, dubbed “Beginner’s Mind,” will be unveiled on Saturday, Oct. 29.