BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Burlington, Vermont man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being thrown off his motorcycle on VT Route 22A in Benson. Troopers from the Vermont State Police were sent to help the man at about 3:30 p.m. and found him stuck underneath a guardrail.

The 68-year-old was then taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment. His riding partner, also from Burlington, was uninjured in the crash.

The uninjured motorcyclist told Troopers the duo was heading north on VT Route 22A when a car coming in the other direction tried to pass, swerving into the northbound lane. This forced the two bikers to move to the right, to avoid a collision. The duo tried to slow down and pull over but instead ran into each other, police said.

The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by the Benson Fire Department. No charges have been filed against either motorcyclist, or the other car reportedly involved in the crash.