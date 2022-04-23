MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On April 22, at around 10:16 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a reported family fight at the Killington Pico Motor Inn on US Route 4 in Mendon. Troopers arrived on the scene and identified 34-year-old Shane Goodrich.

Police say Goodrich physically assaulted a household member, causing them pain. Goodrich was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault.

After being processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland, Goodrich was sent to the Marble Valley Correctional Center. He is currently being held in jail on $5,000 bail and is due in Vermont Superior Court on April 25 at 12:30 p.m.