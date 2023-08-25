RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A memorial benefit ride will be held in honor of Jessica Ebbighausen, a 19-year-old Rutland Police officer who died in an on-duty car crash in July. The ride, with Halfway to Heaven RC and the Rutland City Police Department, will be held at noon on Saturday, beginning and ending at the Vermont State Fair at the Route 7 entrance.

The ride will be $20 per car, with all proceeds being donated to a charity chosen by Ebbighausen’s family. All are encouraged to attend.

Ebbighausen joined the Rutland Police Department on May 23 and was working part-time. At only 19, she is the youngest law enforcement officer in Vermont’s history to die in the line of duty.