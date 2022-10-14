RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday against two Springfield, Massachusetts men, accusing them of drug trafficking in Rutland, Vermont. The duo—Luis Maldonado, Jr., 31, and Edgar Correa, 34—were charged with possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine, crack, and fentanyl, and carrying and using guns in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Both are scheduled to appear before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle Friday afternoon.

According to court records, police officers patrolling on Robbins Street in Rutland, Vermont noticed a man, later identified as Maldonado, carrying a black shotgun with a pistol grip, walking with another man, later identified as Correa, toward a white Honda Civic. The two men put bags in the trunk of the car and drove away.

Rutland Police tracked down the Civic and pulled it over. During the traffic stop, officers allegedly learned there were four guns in the car, including the black shotgun in the trunk, a .380 caliber pistol beneath Correa’s seat, a .38 Special revolver between Correa’s seat and the center console, and a .22 caliber pistol between Maldonado’s seat and the center console.

Police said a search of the car turned up two bags, containing about 24 grams of crack, seven grams of cocaine, and over 550 bags of fentanyl. When Correa was arrested, officers reportedly found a digital scale and a firearm magazine loaded with .380 caliber ammunition on him.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Ophardt. Maldonado is represented by Karen Shingler, Esq. Correa is represented by the Office of the Federal Public Defender.